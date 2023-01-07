Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Healthpeak Properties worth $19,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,002 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 277,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 52,263 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

