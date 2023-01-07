Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $15,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,777,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,618,000 after purchasing an additional 367,204 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,105 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $88.52 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.59.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 815,772 shares of company stock worth $84,558,735 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

