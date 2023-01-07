Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $13,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 166.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after purchasing an additional 239,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $170.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.