Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $14.78 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,506 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 202.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 483,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,610,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $272,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $310.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.84 and its 200-day moving average is $265.19.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Vertical Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.65.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.