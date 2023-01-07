Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Shares Acquired by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,906 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Zhihu were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 628.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 241.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 89,244 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZH. CLSA began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

ZH opened at $1.86 on Friday. Zhihu Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. Research analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

