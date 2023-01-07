Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276,433 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Dynatrace worth $62,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,034,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $59.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

