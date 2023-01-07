Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 104,938 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316,919 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,938 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $66,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZION shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,799,514.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,884.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZION opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average is $52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

