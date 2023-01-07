Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769,908 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.51% of HealthEquity worth $85,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after buying an additional 244,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,589,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,378,000 after buying an additional 373,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in HealthEquity by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,221,000 after buying an additional 68,071 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,574,000 after buying an additional 30,886 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,789 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.23.

HealthEquity stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average is $65.00. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $79.20.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

