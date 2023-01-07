Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769,908 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.51% of HealthEquity worth $85,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after buying an additional 244,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,589,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,378,000 after buying an additional 373,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in HealthEquity by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,221,000 after buying an additional 68,071 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,574,000 after buying an additional 30,886 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at HealthEquity
In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,789 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HealthEquity Stock Down 0.9 %
HealthEquity stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average is $65.00. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $79.20.
HealthEquity Company Profile
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HealthEquity (HQY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.