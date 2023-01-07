Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,939 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after buying an additional 25,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,125 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 24,234 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on COIN. Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $547,663.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 102,743 shares of company stock worth $4,896,318 and sold 383,048 shares worth $15,951,117. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $246.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.16.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.