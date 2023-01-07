Truist Financial Corp Buys 3,319 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,271,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.60% of Flowers Foods worth $31,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 20,226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,594,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after acquiring an additional 450,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 32.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,504,000 after acquiring an additional 375,528 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 84.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 318,053 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 36.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,079,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after buying an additional 291,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 86.28%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

