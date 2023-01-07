Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,589 shares of company stock worth $34,061,140.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.93.

Shares of A opened at $147.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

