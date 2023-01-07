Balentine LLC Buys 1,123 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,525 shares of company stock worth $7,676,873 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.67. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.61.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

