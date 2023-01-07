Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,127 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

GNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

