Versor Investments LP Buys New Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after buying an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 56.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,742,000 after buying an additional 58,933 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,797,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,486.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,466.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,292.45. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $25.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 570 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,889 shares of company stock worth $48,202,561 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,568.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

