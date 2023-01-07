Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,134 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,065,000 after acquiring an additional 496,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after purchasing an additional 392,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,532,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.81.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $214.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.82 and its 200 day moving average is $240.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 300.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.