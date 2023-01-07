Truist Financial Corp Has $33.27 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,777 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Dollar General worth $33,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DG opened at $248.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.73.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

