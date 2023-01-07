Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 2.5 %

CAG opened at $40.96 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.