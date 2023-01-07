Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLA Trading Up 6.5 %

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.53.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $397.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.52.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

