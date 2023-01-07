iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.5% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $389.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $475.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.