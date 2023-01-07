Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $15.38 Million Stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $15,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the third quarter worth about $501,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth $211,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

TA opened at $46.04 on Friday. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $683.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

TA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

