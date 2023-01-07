Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 444,916 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 340.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,916 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.79% of Revance Therapeutics worth $15,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RVNC shares. StockNews.com cut Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.90.

RVNC opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $29.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 461.54% and a negative net margin of 251.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

