Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 319,249 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 154.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,249 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $16,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 22,464 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $49.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,967 shares of company stock worth $876,358 in the last ninety days. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.