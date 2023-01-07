Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,743 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $15,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Western Digital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 242.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 194,869 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Western Digital by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Western Digital by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

