Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $16.47 Million Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 148,882 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.64% of M/I Homes worth $16,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes during the third quarter worth $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 0.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 91,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in M/I Homes by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 30,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $60.49.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.94%. Analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

