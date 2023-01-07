Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,205 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.26% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $17,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $43,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $653,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $66.53 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.64.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $46,956.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,826.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $55,566.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,007.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $46,956.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,954 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.