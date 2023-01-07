Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,108 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 220,883 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. United Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $2,799,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.75.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE ABT opened at $112.33 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $136.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.