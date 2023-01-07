Veriti Management LLC Purchases 702 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,609 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after buying an additional 6,744,875 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,349,000 after buying an additional 467,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after buying an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 267.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $48,522,000 after buying an additional 238,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,050.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,834,000 after buying an additional 233,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $159.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $232.36.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

