Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

KEYS stock opened at $175.42 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $193.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.