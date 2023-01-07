Veriti Management LLC Boosts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Seeyond grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.25.

LH stock opened at $243.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.72 and a 200 day moving average of $233.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $292.57.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

