Veriti Management LLC Sells 361 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 272,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 95.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 67,410 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $263.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.13. The stock has a market cap of $94.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $357.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.