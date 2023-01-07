Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLCAU opened at $10.11 on Friday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, ecommerce software, and data and analytics sectors.

