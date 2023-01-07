Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $856,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

Exelon Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.