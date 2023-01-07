Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stake Lessened by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,932 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.