Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 227.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 135.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.70. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.