MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Trading Up 2.2 %

MSCI stock opened at $469.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $568.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.04.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $560.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

