Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,047 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.24.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $342.62 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.41 and a 1 year high of $524.40. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.91.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

