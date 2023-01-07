Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 11.1% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,179.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,979.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,893.87. The stock has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

