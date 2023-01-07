Truist Financial Corp Has $24.54 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $24,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 166,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $147.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.93. The company has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $217.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

