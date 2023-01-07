Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 234.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,247 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,696,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after purchasing an additional 508,194 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3,935.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 446,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $73,192,000 after purchasing an additional 435,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 368.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 483,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $79,209,000 after purchasing an additional 380,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,179 shares in the company, valued at $21,111,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,045 shares of company stock worth $47,963,681 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $134.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.59 and its 200-day moving average is $170.45. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

