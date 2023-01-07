Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of W.W. Grainger worth $22,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GWW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $591.00.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $552.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $612.06. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $581.60 and its 200 day moving average is $540.31.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

