B&D White Capital Company LLC Has $54.89 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7,025.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,254,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236,800 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 20.5% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $54,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.52. The company has a market cap of $285.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

