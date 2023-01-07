Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,574 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $20,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 157,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Several research analysts have commented on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

NYSE:WEC opened at $94.77 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

