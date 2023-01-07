Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,029 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.78% of Chegg worth $20,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Chegg by 152.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth about $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Chegg by 280.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $164.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. Analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chegg from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $332,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.