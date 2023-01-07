Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 319,888 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2,427.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $21,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,565 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 512.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,371,000 after buying an additional 2,467,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after buying an additional 2,169,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 56.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,671 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.31. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.