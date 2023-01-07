Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 15,498 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,498 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.45% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $21,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.25.

VAC opened at $139.72 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $110.08 and a 12 month high of $174.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.32. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.05.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

