Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 647.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,679 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $25,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79,984 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 24.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 364.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,927 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after purchasing an additional 302,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.10.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $367.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $630.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

