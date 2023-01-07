Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 29,174 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,224 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,174 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TJX Companies Price Performance

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.08. The company has a market cap of $95.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average of $68.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.