Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,059 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.17% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $24,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.30.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP opened at $128.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.98. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.