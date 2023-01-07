KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 199.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,770 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.37% of KBR worth $22,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of KBR by 12.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 490,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 54,511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of KBR by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 41,086 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBR Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

KBR stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.23.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

