Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 387,527 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 183.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387,527 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.14% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $22,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $936,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,677,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $895,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of ELF opened at $58.05 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 92.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average is $42.22.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $170,681.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,998,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $170,681.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,998,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,459 shares of company stock worth $5,001,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

